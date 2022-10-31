Traffic, transportation study report by NATPAC helped ready Kochi’s draft master plan

The draft master plan for Kochi’s development that speaks of widening 30 roads by three metres and of developing 14 junctions has banked heavily on a traffic and transportation study report that was readied by National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) in May 2021.

The study was done as part of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) project. The 2021 report was an improvisation of the 2019 report in keeping with, among other changes, the city’s transformation after Kochi metro’s extension beyond its Aluva-Palarivattom corridor, it is learnt.

The draft master plan, which is expected to be finalised in a couple of months after stakeholder consultations, has envisaged the widening of 17 north-south roads and 13 east-west roads by three metres. “These roads will be interlinked, to bring about seamless connectivity. Ring roads have been mooted to declog congested junctions,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

“Recommendations like the one to extend the MG Road-Pullepady-Thammanam-NH Bypass (that would be developed by KRFB as a 22-metre wide stretch) further eastward of NH Bypass from Chakkaraparambu at a width of 16 metres will be revisited, considering the need for a wider corridor. There will also be dedicated footpaths,” he added.

With a section of councillors sceptical of widening MG Road and a few other built-up corridors where drains and footpaths were rebuilt during recent years by Kochi Metro Rail Limited and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), care will be taken to widen them without affecting existing buildings. This will see new buildings that come on such stretches having to adhere to the revised ‘building line’ that will be drawn further away from the kerb of widened roads, informed sources said.

This would also result in illegal constructions and encroachments being pulled down, paving the way for pedestrians and motorists to use such spaces. The road-development plans will be implemented in a phased manner, keeping in mind Kochi’s commuting needs in 2040.

Official sources attributed traffic congestion at most junctions to lack of free-left turns. “The limited space available at bell mouth of junctions is often occupied by traffic-police cabins that protrude into roads and footpaths and the prevalence of unscientifically-built footpaths and drains. The NATPAC study was in keeping with the trend of the city expanding towards suburban towns.”

It suggested appropriate short and long-term traffic and transportation development proposals for the city. The proposals also include development of parking infrastructure and different modes of public transport.