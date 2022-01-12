Traffic to be streamlined at Vyttila from January 16

KOCHI

12 January 2022 00:54 IST

Effort to ease congestion at bottlenecked junction

Traffic at the Vyttila Junction will be reorganised for a week beginning January 16 on an experimental basis, in a bid to streamline movement of vehicles at the bottlenecked junction, the traffic police have informed.

This is because vehicles that come in two lanes from the Palarivattom side and from Ponnurunni through the underpass of the railway bridge have to jostle for space on the eastern (Thripunithura) side of the flyover where there is hardly two-lane width. This, in turn, obstructs the free-left turn that leads to Thripunithura, apart from the bell mouth that leads to Kaniampuzha Road/Vyttila Mobility Hub. The ensuing wait by vehicles waiting to cross over to these roads, SA Road and towards Alappuzha often extends to 15 minutes.

Regulations planned

The traffic regulations that have been planned include prohibiting right turn from the Palarivattom side towards SA Road. Motorists must cross the flyover and take a U-turn in front of Decathlon (before Thykoodam Bridge), return to Vyttila and turn left towards SA Road. This will help cross over to SA Road in approximately three minutes, as compared to the 15 minutes wait at Vyttila Junction. Vehicles from Ponnurunni/railway bridge underpass too will not be permitted to turn right towards SA Road, the police said.

Another option is to proceed to the city through Subhash Bose Road. Vehicles from Kaniampuzha Road ought to use the road through Vyttila Hub to proceed to Alappuzha.