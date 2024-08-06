ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic thrown out of gear as bus breaks down on Ernakulam North overbridge

Published - August 06, 2024 12:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy traffic congestion at Ernakulam North over bridge on August 5. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Traffic in the city was disrupted for a couple of hours after a school bus broke down on the Ernakulam North overbridge during the peak morning hours on August 5 (Monday).

The two-lane traffic had to be restricted to one lane due to the bus blocking the lane heading towards Ernakulam.

This caused long queues of vehicles extending through Banerjee Road, M.G. Road, and up to Palarivattom. “Traffic in the city can come to a standstill quickly, and in this case, a bus was blocking a key overbridge during peak hours. We had to deploy officers to regulate traffic through one lane until the bus was towed away and the lane was cleared,” said sources from Kochi city west traffic.

