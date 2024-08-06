GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic thrown out of gear as bus breaks down on Ernakulam North overbridge

Published - August 06, 2024 12:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy traffic congestion at Ernakulam North over bridge on August 5.

Heavy traffic congestion at Ernakulam North over bridge on August 5. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Traffic in the city was disrupted for a couple of hours after a school bus broke down on the Ernakulam North overbridge during the peak morning hours on August 5 (Monday).

The two-lane traffic had to be restricted to one lane due to the bus blocking the lane heading towards Ernakulam.

This caused long queues of vehicles extending through Banerjee Road, M.G. Road, and up to Palarivattom. “Traffic in the city can come to a standstill quickly, and in this case, a bus was blocking a key overbridge during peak hours. We had to deploy officers to regulate traffic through one lane until the bus was towed away and the lane was cleared,” said sources from Kochi city west traffic.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / road transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.