Traffic restrictions near Kochi airport, Kalady on September 1, 2

Traffic restrictions will be in place in Kalady and airport regions on September 1 and 2 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the Ernakulam Rural police have said.

Restrictions will be in place in Kalady and airport regions on September 1 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. On September 2, restrictions will be imposed near airport and adjacent areas between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The police asked air travellers to report at the airport early in view of the curbs.