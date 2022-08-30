Traffic restrictions near Kochi airport, Kalady on September 1, 2
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit
Traffic restrictions will be in place in Kalady and airport regions on September 1 and 2 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the Ernakulam Rural police have said.
Restrictions will be in place in Kalady and airport regions on September 1 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. On September 2, restrictions will be imposed near airport and adjacent areas between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The police asked air travellers to report at the airport early in view of the curbs.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.