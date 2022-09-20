Traffic regulations on Aroor-Edappally-Aluva stretch on Wednesday

Traffic regulations will be in place from Aroor to Edappally and Edappally to Aluva on Wednesday in view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The regulations will be from 6.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on the NH 66 stretch from Aroor to Edappally while restrictions on the Edappally-Aluva NH 544 stretch will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m, according to the Kochi City police.

Vehicles from the Alappuzha side and heading towards Thripunithura, Ernakulam, Edappally, Aluva, and Paravoor should turn left at Aroor Church Signal Junction and reach Edakochi, Pampayimoola, Kannangattu Bridge, and Thevara Ferry junction and proceed to various parts when the Yatra starts from the Kumbalam toll plaza.

After the march passes through Kundannoor Junction, vehicles from the Aroor side will be allowed to proceed till Kundannoor Junction. From there, vehicles going towards Ernakulam and Vyttila should turn left and reach Thevara Ferry Junction and continue the journey.

Vehicles going towards Kakkanad, Edappally, Kalamassery, Aluva, and Paravoor should turn right from the junction and take NH 85 through Maradu, Mini Bypass Junction, Pettah Junction, and SN Junction to reach Seaport Airport Road and continue the journey.

After the Yatra leaves Vyttila Junction, passenger buses and light motor vehicles from the Kundannoor side will be allowed to continue the journey till Vyttila Junction. Passenger buses bound for Aluva, Paravur, and Guruvayur should turn left from Vyttila and take Sahodaran Ayyappan Road to Kadavanthra Junction, Kaloor Junction, and Edappally till the march ends at Edappally.

Once the march crosses the Palarivattom Bypass Junction, light motor vehicles coming from the Vyttila side will be allowed to continue their journey till Palarivattom Junction. No vehicles will be allowed to travel from Edappally Bypass Junction and Edappally flyover to Aluva from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Vehicles going to Kalamassery, Aluva, and Thrissur from the Edappally bypass should go through Kunnumpuram and turn right from Cheranalloor Signal Junction via NH-66 and continue on Container Road.

After the march crosses Kalamassery Municipality Junction, vehicles traveling from Cheranelloor junction via Container Road should take a left turn at Anavathil Junction and travel via Eloor, Pathalam, and Muppathadam.