Traffic regulations in Thripunithura town on Tuesday

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 29, 2022 22:04 IST

Traffic in Thripunithura will be regulated on Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on account of Atham procession, Kochi City police said.

Heavy vehicles will be denied access to the town during the said period.

Vehicles from Kottayam, Vaikom, and Mulanthuruthy to Ernakulam will have to take the mini bypass from Kannankulangara Junction, while those headed to Kakkanad, Ambalamedu, and Thiruvankulam should take right from Puthiyakavu Junction to Thiruvankulam Junction via Kureekadu.

Vehicles from Ernakulam and Vytilla to Vaikom, Mulamthuruthy, and Kottayam should take right from Pettah Junction and go through the mini bypass via Kannankulangara. Those headed to Ambalamedu, Chottanikkara, and Moovattupuzha will take diversion from Pettah Junction to SN Junction and Irumpanam Junction.

Vehicles from Vennala and Eroor to Kottayam, Ambalamedu, and Muvattupuzha will turn east from Eroor Labour Junction to reach Cable Junction and then take Seaport Airport Road to reach Irumpanam.

Motorists headed from Muvattupuzha, Thiruvankulam, and Ambalamedu to Eranakulam shall reach Karingachira and Irumpanam Junction and proceed to SN Junction and Pettah Junction.

Entry of vehicles to the Thripunithura market from Puthiyakavu via Market Road will be blocked.

Parking along the procession route will be restricted to Boys School ground, Thripunithura private bus stand, Statue, Kizhakkekotta, SN Jumction, Alliance, Vadakkekotta, and Poornathreyisha Temple premises.

