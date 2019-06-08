Traffic regulations in city for PM’s visit

Traffic will be regulated in the city on Saturday morning owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Parking will be banned along Park Avenue Road, D.H. Road, and between M.G. Road and Vathuruthy railway gate from 6 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. T.D. Road will be completely out of bounds for traffic between 8.30 a.m. and 9.20 a.m.

The police have issued advisory asking motorists headed to the airport or other destinations along these routes to reschedule their travel accordingly.

Motorists heading from West Kochi to the city and in the opposite direction should take the Thevara ferry-Kundannur-Vytilla route from BOT East Junction. Residents alongside the said roads have been asked not to take out their vehicles when the regulations are in force.