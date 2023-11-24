Traffic regulations in city for ISL match

November 24, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The city traffic police have made extensive restrictions and diversions in connection with the Indian Super League match to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International stadium at Kaloor on Saturday.

Heavy vehicles carrying spectators will not be allowed into the city. They will have to be parked on the city outskirts.

Vehicles of spectators heading to the stadium from West Kochi and Vypeen regions should be parked along Chathiath Road without disrupting traffic. Vehicles from Paravur, Thrissur and Malappuram regions should be parked in Aluva and along Container Terminal Road. Those from Idukki, Kottayam and Perumbavoor regions should be parked in Thripunithura and Kakkanad. Vehicles from Alappuzha and other southern regions should be parked at Kundannur and Vyttila.

Motorists going from the Ernakulam side to Edappally, Cheranalloor, Aluva and Kakkanad regions after 5 p.m. should take the left from Kaloor Junction to proceed along Pottakkuzhi-Mamangalam Road, BTS Road, and Elamakkara Road to reach Edappally.

During the same period, motorists headed in the opposite direction to Ernakulam from Cheranalloor, Edappally, Aluva, Kakkanad, and Palarivattom should proceed to Vyttila Junction and take SA Road.