Traffic regulation: police refute charges

Repair work on Pandit Karuppan Road

The City traffic police on Wednesday refuted allegations levelled by the Kochi Corporation before the High Court that the police had not taken any positive action to regulate traffic to enable the civic body to carry out road repair work on Pandit Karuppan Road.

In a statement filed before the Kerala High Court, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, City Traffic, said sanction had been accorded for regulating traffic from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from September 20 to 22 along the road. However, the corporation had not collected the order from the police department.

The officer said the corporation’s allegation that work could not be started because of failure on the part of the police to regulate traffic was false. Had it been true, corporation officials should have raised the issue at the meeting convened by the Inspector General and Commissioner of Police on November 15. Assistant executive engineers and assistant engineers of the corporation were present at the meeting. The statement said police personnel had been deployed for traffic regulation at the request of the corporation.

Earlier, the civic body had submitted before the court in a statement that the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) had dug trenches for laying pipes on Pandit Karuppan Road, and as a result, the road had become unfit for plying vehicles. The tendering for tarring work got delayed due to election. Besides, no sanction had been given for traffic regulation.

