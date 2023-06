June 03, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Kochi

Traffic regulations will be enforced along the Container Terminal Road, between Cheranalloor Junction and Kunnumpuram on NH 66, and areas near Amrita hospital on Sunday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. in view of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Parking will also remain barred in these stretches during the period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.