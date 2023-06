June 03, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Kochi

Traffic regulations will be enforced along the Container Terminal Road, between Cheranalloor Junction and Kunnumpuram on NH 66, and areas near Amrita hospital on Sunday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. in view of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Parking will also remain barred in these stretches during the period.