ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police suggest alternative roads to reach Kakkanad

Published - September 02, 2024 12:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Traffic police have suggested that motorists from the city to NGO Quarters, Seaport-Airport Road and Kakkanad use a few alternative roads if need arose, in view of frequent traffic snarls on Civil Line Road.

Vehicles from the city to NGO Quarters and Bharata Matha College could use the Mamangalam-Anjumana-Pipeline Road-Thoppil Junction-Mary Matha Road-Marottichuvadu-NGO Quarters-Olimugal Junction-Seaport-Airport Road stretch. Those from Edappally Junction too could proceed to Seaport-Airport Road through Marottichuvadu, and return through these corridors.

Vehicles from Vyttila, Kaloor and Kathrikadavu going towards Seaport-Airport Road could use the Thammanam-Puthiya Road-Vennala-Palachuvadu stretch, the Chakkaraparambu-Vennala stretch or the Srikala Road-Lenin Centre-V Guard Junction-Palachuvadu-Eachamukku stretch to reach Seaport-Airport Road, says a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / traffic

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US