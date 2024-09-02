Traffic police suggest alternative roads to reach Kakkanad

The Traffic police have suggested that motorists from the city to NGO Quarters, Seaport-Airport Road and Kakkanad use a few alternative roads if need arose, in view of frequent traffic snarls on Civil Line Road.

Vehicles from the city to NGO Quarters and Bharata Matha College could use the Mamangalam-Anjumana-Pipeline Road-Thoppil Junction-Mary Matha Road-Marottichuvadu-NGO Quarters-Olimugal Junction-Seaport-Airport Road stretch. Those from Edappally Junction too could proceed to Seaport-Airport Road through Marottichuvadu, and return through these corridors.

Vehicles from Vyttila, Kaloor and Kathrikadavu going towards Seaport-Airport Road could use the Thammanam-Puthiya Road-Vennala-Palachuvadu stretch, the Chakkaraparambu-Vennala stretch or the Srikala Road-Lenin Centre-V Guard Junction-Palachuvadu-Eachamukku stretch to reach Seaport-Airport Road, says a release.