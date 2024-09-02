GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic police suggest alternative roads to reach Kakkanad

Published - September 02, 2024 12:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Traffic police have suggested that motorists from the city to NGO Quarters, Seaport-Airport Road and Kakkanad use a few alternative roads if need arose, in view of frequent traffic snarls on Civil Line Road.

Vehicles from the city to NGO Quarters and Bharata Matha College could use the Mamangalam-Anjumana-Pipeline Road-Thoppil Junction-Mary Matha Road-Marottichuvadu-NGO Quarters-Olimugal Junction-Seaport-Airport Road stretch. Those from Edappally Junction too could proceed to Seaport-Airport Road through Marottichuvadu, and return through these corridors.

Vehicles from Vyttila, Kaloor and Kathrikadavu going towards Seaport-Airport Road could use the Thammanam-Puthiya Road-Vennala-Palachuvadu stretch, the Chakkaraparambu-Vennala stretch or the Srikala Road-Lenin Centre-V Guard Junction-Palachuvadu-Eachamukku stretch to reach Seaport-Airport Road, says a release.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / traffic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.