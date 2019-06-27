Traffic on Vallarpadam bridge after ensuring its safety: Collector

District Collector S. Suhas has said that traffic movement on the Vallarpadam bridge will be resumed only after ensuring the safety of the bridge.

Visiting the site near DP World on Goshree Road, Mr. Suhas said experts were studying the safety of the structure. Other agencies will take up follow-up action in accordance with their suggestions, he added.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Cochin Port Trust will be taking up work once the inspections are over.

Mr. Suhas, who also visited the Thevara Ferry, said the reconstruction of the road would be completed in 25 days.

He met the corporation authorities and gave them directions to complete the repair of Pandit Karuppan Road connecting Thevara Junction and Thevara Ferry. The road was dug up in January to lay pipelines. Several complaints had reached the Collector’s office about the poor state of the road as a few educational institutions are located on the stretch. Besides, the road has become accident-prone.