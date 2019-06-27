Kochi

Traffic on Vallarpadam bridge after ensuring its safety: Collector

Bumpy ride: District Collector S. Suhas visiting the Vallarpadam overbridge that was closed following detection of cracks.

Bumpy ride: District Collector S. Suhas visiting the Vallarpadam overbridge that was closed following detection of cracks.  

more-in

Follow-up action on the basis of suggestions by experts

District Collector S. Suhas has said that traffic movement on the Vallarpadam bridge will be resumed only after ensuring the safety of the bridge.

Visiting the site near DP World on Goshree Road, Mr. Suhas said experts were studying the safety of the structure. Other agencies will take up follow-up action in accordance with their suggestions, he added.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Cochin Port Trust will be taking up work once the inspections are over.

Mr. Suhas, who also visited the Thevara Ferry, said the reconstruction of the road would be completed in 25 days.

He met the corporation authorities and gave them directions to complete the repair of Pandit Karuppan Road connecting Thevara Junction and Thevara Ferry. The road was dug up in January to lay pipelines. Several complaints had reached the Collector’s office about the poor state of the road as a few educational institutions are located on the stretch. Besides, the road has become accident-prone.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kochi
civic infrastructure
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 6:08:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/traffic-on-vallarpadam-bridge-after-ensuring-its-safety-collector/article28160763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY