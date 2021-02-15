Traffic islands beneath flyovers put brakes on free flow of vehicles

Absence of direction boards compounds problems at Kundannoor Junction

Protest is brewing against the PWD (NH wing) for unscientific construction of traffic islands beneath the recently commissioned six-lane flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor, and for its reluctance in adhering to requests made by the traffic police to chip away a portion of the structures that obstruct the smooth flow of vehicles.

Both motorists and the traffic police have been complaining of how traffic islands that jut into the NH bypass at both junctions and the unusually large roundabout at Vyttila occupy considerable space beneath the central spans of the six-lane flyovers.

“They obstruct the free flow of vehicles, necessitating more waiting time for vehicles in other directions. The islands beneath the flyovers have been built at right angles, which pose a risk to motorists who turn right or take U-turn at the junctions,” traffic police sources said. The police were thus forced to make multiple changes in the signal timings, especially at Vyttila, since even rule-abiding motorists — who did not jump the red light — are oftentimes unable to cross the junction within the stipulated time. “It was under this circumstance that we shot off letters to the PWD about a month ago to chip away edges of the islands at both Vyttila and Kundannoor, so that vehicles can negotiate turns at the junction in a smooth and safe manner. But little has happened at the ground level,” they added.

A senior PWD official said that the agency can undertake the rectification works only if the State government allot funds. “A high-level decision has to be taken on this. In addition, the police watchtower at the entrance to S.A. Road has to be relocated and land occupied by a few shops at the entry point of Kaniampuzha road acquired, in order to widen the road on the eastern side (Thripunithura side) of the flyover. This will free up considerable space at the junction,” he said.

Illegal parking of buses at the southern bell-mouth of S.A. Road to collect passengers is yet another problem holding up vehicles that come from the Aroor side.

No direction boards

Chaos prevails at Kundannoor Junction, since the PWD and RBDCK, the key stakeholders, have not installed direction boards to guide motorists who want to turn towards Maradu or to Willingdon Island, from the junction. Thus, many motorists realise their mistake only after unknowingly entering the flyover. Some of them travel through the entire structure and further a km more to the nearest U-turn, to travel all the way back. There are others who abruptly stop their vehicle to turn or reverse down the flyover, posing danger to other motorists.

Neither agency has bothered to relay paver blocks on either side of the flyover, although they became severely undulated due to improper laying. Neither has steps been taken to ensure smooth entry from the main carriageway to service roads. These further slow down vehicles and oftentimes cause accidents, police sources said.