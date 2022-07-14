Kochi

Traffic hit as lorry falls on its side

A wood-laden lorry fell on its side and the unfastened logs tumbled onto the road, leading to traffic congestion on the national highway at TVS Junction near Kalamassery on Thursday around 5 a.m.

The lorry was on its way from Parassala to Perumbavoor. The accident was reportedly caused by a vehicle that jumped the signal. The attempt by the lorry driver to evade the other vehicle resulted in the accident.

The injured driver was rushed to a hospital. Traffic was restored after wood was removed from the road using an earthmover.


