Traffic experts for use of GPS to track potholes

Installation to be mandatory for all public transport vehicles

With the Public Works Department (PWD) disbanding its team of non-muster roll (NMR) workers that used to be part of preventive maintenance of roads over two decades ago, GPS navigation system installed in public transport and other vehicles can well be relied on to track potholes that cause traffic hold-ups, damage vehicles and result in accidents, according to traffic and road safety experts.

Apart from traffic hold-ups that are bound to occur in the vicinity of potholes, the system can also keep track of the slant of vehicles when negotiating potholes. It would help government agencies zero in on the precise location of the undulations or potholes, they added.

Retired Joint RTO Adarsh Kumar Nair, who was associated with the formulation of rules for the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), spoke of how motorists fined for traffic rule violations often exhorted enforcement officials of the Motor Vehicles Department and the police to first pull up departments that ought to have ensured safe, pothole-free roads, before imposing penalty on them. “By December 31, all public transport vehicles in Kerala must install GPS. Data from the system can well be used to identify potholes and other obstructions on roads,” he said.

The system can also be used to keep tab of vehicles that exceed the speed limit. The Suraksha Mithram software can track the movement of GPS-enabled vehicles.

The Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (IC4), recently commissioned by the KMTA and Cochin Smart Mission Limited, deploys the technology to keep tab of traffic movement and rule violators. It could also be used to track potholes that hamper smooth traffic. It was all the more relevant at present since the amended Section 198-A of the Motor Vehicles’ Act states that the engineer and contractor concerned would be responsible if an accident occurred due to a pothole on the road, said Mr. Nair.

“The situation in India is so bad that leave alone engineers, even overseers seldom keep track of the condition of roads. Neither do they monitor resurfacing or repair works as is mandated by law,” said an MVD official who has conducted extensive study on road safety issues.

“It is high time that technology was relied on to keep tab of the road condition, since ill-maintained roads cause accidents, worsen pollution, damage vehicles and cause wastage of time,” said the official.

The RTO (Enforcement) of Malappuram Gokul T.G. said a slew of scientific monitoring measures had helped lessen the number fatalities in that district by 70, for a 10-month period in 2019, as compared to the similar period in 2018. Automated rule enforcement and using artificial intelligence held the key, he added.