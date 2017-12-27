Traffic, emergency plans in place for Cochin Carnival

Traffic and emergency plans for the Cochin Carnival on the eve of New Year were assessed at a meeting chaired by Fort Kochi RDO and Sub Collector K. Inbasekar on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the Fort Kochi tahsildar can exercise his powers as an executive magistrate and remove encroachments on which there is no stay order. The carnival committee should ensure availability of adequate number of barricades, ropes, traffic cones and tapes for crowd control. Three mobile public address systems should be made available at Vasco Square, South Beach and the control room. There should be earth movers and a public works team on standby. People gathering to catch a glimpse of the Pappanji burning should be able to watch it on closed circuit television. The police are required to stop heavy vehicle traffic at Pyari junction in Thoppumpady from 8 p.m. Traffic along the old Thoppumpady bridge should not be allowed after 7.30 p.m.

While the Excise department must prevent sale of hooch on the New Year eve, they should also ensure that Bevco outlets in the Fort Kochi area down shutters at 7 p.m. for the day. Bars and beer and wine parlours should close by 9 p.m.

Fire and rescue personnel must remain prepared with fire tenders at Veli, Vasco Square and middle beach (behind the Cochin Club). With the support of the police and revenue officials, they must remove gas cylinders from unauthorised shops in the area.

A medical team with a doctor should be ready at the control room. Two routes have been identified to evacuate people in case of exigencies.

An assistant executive engineer should be on duty at the control room to address issues connected with power supply. The service of a ham radio operator should also be used to support the police.

The Kochi Corporation has been asked to operate three boats on December 31 and January 1 between Vypeen and Fort Kochi to take the traffic load off roads. It should also ensure that street lamps remain aglow.