Traffic diversions, heavy security hit businesses in Kochi

Business in the commercial hubs of Broadway and the Ernakulam market was hit, traffic was diverted, and schools were either prematurely closed for the day, or students from faraway places were allowed to leave early as extensive traffic regulations and security arrangements in connection with the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw life in the heart of the city into disarray on Tuesday.

Apart from the larger traffic regulations enforced in the city during the VVIP movement, vehicular movement from DCC Junction, Jos Junction, Woodlands Junction, Rama Varma Club Junction, and BTH Junction to Hospital Road and from High Court Junction to Menaka was completely banned from 4.15 p.m. ahead of the roadshow. Vehicles bound from Vypeen along Pallimukku were diverted through Madhava Pharmacy Junction to M.G. Road.

Motorists heading from Kaloor to West Kochi and Vyttila had to proceed either through Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road or MG Road and Pallimukku. Motorists in the opposite direction from West Kochi or Vyttila to Kaloor had to follow a similar route.

“Sales were affected as there was a significant drop in both customers and staff in shops as people largely avoided coming to the city since the morning to avoid getting caught in traffic regulations and security arrangements. It is likely to be the same on Wednesday as well,” said P.A. Sageer, president, Broadway Shop Owners Association.

K.K. Ashraf, secretary, Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association, said there was a palpable drop in the number of shoppers visiting the Ernakulam market. “Cargo vehicles usually arrive to deliver goods in the night and return the next day. On Wednesday, vehicles, which were late to leave got stranded,” he added.

Sree Rama Varma High School along M.G. Road functioned as usual. “Only students who come to school by public transport were allowed to leave in the afternoon. However, a majority of our students are from the neighbourhood,” said Radhika C., headmistress. However, the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Ernakulam South ended classes in the afternoon to avoid the possibility of students getting caught in traffic.

Manoharan T., district president of Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association, said the functioning of hotels was hardly affected by the restrictions.

The head of a construction material firm along the stretch where the roadshow took place said there were canny employees who took advantage of the restrictions to leave earlier than needed. “There was this funny episode where a lady employee from Cherthala stayed back, whereas a man from Kaloor left even before noon,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Abhish P.J., a software company employee, observed that whether it was a road show by the Prime Minister or Navakerala Sadas by the Chief Minister, it is always the people who are left to suffer. Pointing out the hardships caused by one while turning a blind eye to the other based on political affiliation is sheer double standard, he said.

