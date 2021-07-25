Traffic diversion on trial basis at Thripunithura

KOCHI

To lessen congestion on mini-bypass

The Kochi City Traffic Police-East have begun re-routing of vehicles at Thripunithura on a trial basis, aimed at lessening congestion on the mini-bypass in the town.

This comes in the aftermath of a traffic regulatory committee meeting called by the Thripunithura Municipality. A traffic study was subsequently done, followed by rolling out of the re-routing trial. Traffic police personnel have been posted at vantage points to divert vehicles.

Under this, vehicles from Kannankulangara which pass through the mini bypass must not enter the town after crossing Hospital Junction. Similarly, motorists proceeding from Government Boys High School to the bus stand will not be permitted to directly enter the mini bypass. They will have to proceed through Statue Junction and Kalikotta Palace and join the mini bypass.

There will also be curbs on vehicles from Maradu entering the town through FACT Nagar and Kalikotta Palace, the police said.

All these reforms might not be practicable when traffic intensifies on weekdays, unless junctions and bottlenecked roads are widened, sources said.

In the meantime, P.T. Thomas, MLA, police, and KMRL officials visited Pettah Junction on Sunday to finalise traffic infra, which would include a roundabout to ensure streamlined flow of vehicles.