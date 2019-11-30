Traffic diversion for school fest

The diversion of vehicles on the National Highway stretch between Neeleswaram and Kanhangad has reduced the traffic snarls caused by the large number of visitors to the State School Arts Festival at Kanhangad.

On day one of the festival, the NH witnessed severe traffic jams on account of haphazard parking of vehicles arriving at the festival venues. Subsequently, a decision was taken to divert the vehicles on the NH stretch. Vehicles coming from Kannur to Kasaragod should take the NH via Neeleswaram Bus Stand, Convent Junction, Alinkeezhil, Koolom Road, Madikai Ambalatinkara and Kalyan Road.

Tankers and freighters will not be allowed on the stretch from 8 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. from Neeleswaram to Mavungal as well as from Neeleswaram to Chamundikunnu.

According to a police officer, the two-lane NH could not contain many vehicles, though more than 25,000 vehicle pass through it every day. The festival has increased the influx of vehicles towards Kanhangad.

As many as 600 police personnel were deputed for the traffic and law and order maintenance at the school festival, he said.