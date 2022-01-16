Traffic diversion at Vyttila from Sunday

KOCHI

Traffic movement through the eastern (Thripunithura) side of Vyttila Junction will be reorganised for a week beginning January 16 on an experimental basis, in a bid to streamline movement of vehicles at the bottlenecked junction, according to the traffic police.

The regulations that have been planned include prohibiting right-turn of vehicles from the Palarivattom side towards SA Road from the junction.

These vehicles must thus cross the flyover and take a U-turn in front of Decathlon (before Thykoodam bridge), return to Vyttila and turn left towards SA Road.

Vehicles from Ponnurunni/railway bridge underpass too will not be permitted to turn right towards SA Road.

Another option for motorists is to proceed to the city through Subhash Bose Road.

Vehicles from Kaniyampuzha Road ought to use the road through the Vyttila Hub to proceed to the Alappuzha side.