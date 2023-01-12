Traffic curbs on Vyttila-Thripunithura route on Sunday

January 12, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Traffic will be regulated on Vyttila-Thripunithura Road on Sunday for removing a tree near the Kunnara Park for the construction of a drain.

The restrictions will be in place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., the city police said. Traffic will be completely banned between Thykoodam Silver Sand Island and Power House Road.

Motorists heading to Thripunithura from Ernakulam and Palarivattom should proceed to Kundannoor and take the left before proceeding through the Maradu mini bypass junction. Motorists from the Vyttila Mobility Hub and Ponnurunni underpass should take the right at Power House Junction and proceed to Vytilla via Kundannoor.

Vehicles coming from Kottayam and Piravom should proceed to Kundannoor via Maradu mini bypass junction to head to Vytilla. Vehicles from Ambalamedu, Kolancherry, and Chottanikkara should take the left turn at Petta Junction to proceed to Vytilla via Maradu and Kundannoor.