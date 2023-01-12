HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic curbs on Vyttila-Thripunithura route on Sunday

January 12, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic will be regulated on Vyttila-Thripunithura Road on Sunday for removing a tree near the Kunnara Park for the construction of a drain.

The restrictions will be in place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., the city police said. Traffic will be completely banned between Thykoodam Silver Sand Island and Power House Road.

Motorists heading to Thripunithura from Ernakulam and Palarivattom should proceed to Kundannoor and take the left before proceeding through the Maradu mini bypass junction. Motorists from the Vyttila Mobility Hub and Ponnurunni underpass should take the right at Power House Junction and proceed to Vytilla via Kundannoor.

Vehicles coming from Kottayam and Piravom should proceed to Kundannoor via Maradu mini bypass junction to head to Vytilla. Vehicles from Ambalamedu, Kolancherry, and Chottanikkara should take the left turn at Petta Junction to proceed to Vytilla via Maradu and Kundannoor.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.