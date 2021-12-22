Traffic curbs on Goshree bridge

Traffic restrictions will be in place for three days owing to the maintenance work along the first Goshree bridge and the approach road.

The work is being done in the night aimed at completing the maintenance before Christmas. But traffic restrictions will have to be in place partially during the daytime too, according to an official release.

The filling of potholes is on as it had got delayed owing to the rains. Road tarring and tiling work have started. Goshree Island Development Authority has urged the public to co-operate with the road maintenance work.