HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic curbs in Kochi during Prime Minister’s visit

April 23, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic regulations will be in place in the city, including on roads leading to West Kochi, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi.

Vehicles from West Kochi will be permitted entry into the city only through the Kundannoor bridge-NH Bypass-Vyttila or Edakochi-Aroor-Vyttila stretch since traffic through the Venduruthy bridge will be blocked. In addition, traffic has been banned on the Thevara Ferry-Thevara and Pallimukku-Thevara stretch during this time span. Vehicles from these stretches and the city hub, including buses, will be diverted through Vyttila, says a police release.

Tuesday regulations

On Tuesday, traffic will be banned from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Thevara Junction to West Kochi and in the return direction.

People who arrive from Thrissur to attend the Prime Minister’s event on Monday must disembark from vehicles at Kadavanthra, and the vehicles must be parked on Maveli Road-Kadavanthra, Ernakulathappan Ground, and Container Road. Those from Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki must alight from vehicles at Thevara Ferry Junction, and vehicles must be parked on Thevara Ferry-BOT East Road.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.