Traffic curbs in Kochi during Prime Minister’s visit

April 23, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Traffic regulations will be in place in the city, including on roads leading to West Kochi, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi.

Vehicles from West Kochi will be permitted entry into the city only through the Kundannoor bridge-NH Bypass-Vyttila or Edakochi-Aroor-Vyttila stretch since traffic through the Venduruthy bridge will be blocked. In addition, traffic has been banned on the Thevara Ferry-Thevara and Pallimukku-Thevara stretch during this time span. Vehicles from these stretches and the city hub, including buses, will be diverted through Vyttila, says a police release.

Tuesday regulations

On Tuesday, traffic will be banned from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Thevara Junction to West Kochi and in the return direction.

People who arrive from Thrissur to attend the Prime Minister’s event on Monday must disembark from vehicles at Kadavanthra, and the vehicles must be parked on Maveli Road-Kadavanthra, Ernakulathappan Ground, and Container Road. Those from Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki must alight from vehicles at Thevara Ferry Junction, and vehicles must be parked on Thevara Ferry-BOT East Road.