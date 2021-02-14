Traffic curbs in city today for PM visit

The police have announced traffic guidelines to be followed in the city ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kochi on Sunday.

The traffic restrictions along areas including Naval Base, Vathuruthy, BOT East, Thevara Ferry Junction, and Kundannoor will be in place from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vehicles heading towards West Kochi from Ernakulam should take SA Road, Vyttila, Kundannoor flyover, Aroor and Edakochi while vehicles in the opposite direction to Ernakulam and Alappuzha should proceed through Edakochi and Aroor. Commuters bound for Ernakulam from West Kochi and in the return direction could also take the ferry service by going through Goshree road and Vypeen.

Since traffic restrictions will be in effect on Seaport-Airport Road, commuters heading from Kakkanad and Kalamassery towards Thripunithura should take a deviation at Kakkanad signal junction and proceed to Palarivattom Bypass Junction. The same applies to those planning to take the road in front of Kakkanad Park Residency Hotel.

In view of traffic restrictions along the route between Karimugal Junction and Ambalamugal, vehicles from Aluva, Perumbavoor and Pallikara should take the left at Karimugal junction and reach Peechingachira junction before proceeding to Thiruvankulam via Puthencruz. Vehicular movement between Peechingachira and Karimugal will remain banned as between the Hill Palace and Ambalamugal and Karingachira junction and Irumbanam Junction and Eroor and Irumbanam.

Commuters from Eroor can reach SN Junction, then head to Kizhakkekotta junction. Vehicle movement will remain banned between SN Junction and Seaport Airport road and Karingachira, Irumbanam Junction, and Ambalamugal.

Vehicles heading towards Kakkanad and Ernakulam from Thiruvankulam should proceed along Kizhakkekotta, Mini Bypass and Vyttila.