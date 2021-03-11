Traffic curbs in Aluva for Sivaratri

Traffic through Aluva town will be regulated for two days from Thursday in connection with the Sivaratri festival.

Restrictions will be in place between 4 p.m. on Thursday and 2 p.m. on Friday. All private vehicles headed to Manappuram should take the deviation from Seminaripady through the GCDA Road and proceed in front of the Ayurveda hospital. A separate parking ground has been arranged at Manappuram. One-way traffic will be implemented in the area and there will be no KSRTC stand at Manappuram.

Traffic between Thottaykkattukara and Manappuram will be completely banned. KSRTC and private buses from Angamaly, Paravur, Varappuzha, and Edayar should drop devotees at Paravur Junction and Thottaykkattukara. They should then proceed left from Pulinchodu and take the Karothukuzhy route to reach the private bus stand and KSRTC bus stand.

In the return trip, private buses should take the Bank Junction-Bypass service road-underpass route whereas KSRTC buses should take the Government Hospital-Karathokuzhy-Old Market Junction and then take the left and proceed along the market underpass.

Private and KSRTC buses from Ernakulam side to Aluva along the national highway should take the right from Pulinchodu to proceed along Karothukuzhy to reach the private bus stand/KSRTC bus stand where passengers should be dropped. In the return trip, private buses should take the Bank Junction-bypass route while KSRTC buses should take the left from the stand and proceed through Karothukuzhy and Pulinchodu.

KSRTC buses from Perumbavoor side should operate along the Pump Junction to reach the temporary stand in front of Mahatma Gandhi Town Hall. Private buses from Perumbavoor should proceed along the police station, railway station, and Karothukuzhy to reach the stand and return via Bank Junction, bypass service road, Pulinchodu Junction, Karothukuzhy, Government Hospital Road, and Powerhouse Junction.

No ferry service

No traffic will be allowed between Bank Junction and Mahatma Gandhi Town Hall road. Roadside parking will also be banned along the highway and nearby areas. Since a bridge has been set up between Kottaram ghat near the Aluva Palace and Manappuram, no ferry service will be allowed on the stretch.

All heavy vehicles from the Thrissur side should take the MC Road from Angamaly between 10 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. on Friday. Heavy vehicles from Ernakulam side should take the Container Terminal Road from Kalamasserry to reach Paravur and proceed along Manjali Road and Athani Junction to Thrissur. No parking will be allowed along the side of the national highway.