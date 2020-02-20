Traffic curbs from Friday

Kochi

20 February 2020 00:59 IST

Extensive traffic regulations will be in force in Aluva town for two days from Friday in view of the anticipated heavy influx of devotees to offer Bali on Shivaratri.

The regulation will kick in on Friday at 4 p.m. till 2 p.m. the next day.

All vehicles headed to Manappuram should take the GCDA Road from Seminarippady and proceed in front of Ayurveda hospital. Separate parking grounds have been arranged for KSRTC and private vehicles and one-way traffic will be enforced in the area.

Advertising

Advertising

KSRTC buses and other private vehicles from Manappuram should reach Paravur Kaval along the Old Desam Road. Traffic will be completely banned from Thottakkattukara Junction to Manappuram. Buses from Varapuzha and Edayar should take the left from Thottakkattukara Junction and drop passengers there before returning via Paravur Kavala, U.C. College and Kadungalloor.

Private buses from Angamaly side should end the services at the test ground near Paravur Kavala and return. Private buses heading to Aluva from Ernakulam along the National Highway should proceed to the private bus stand along Karothukuzhi Junction from Pulinchodu Junction. Private buses heading to Ernakulam should hit the Bank Junction to approach the national highway.

KSRTC buses from Ernakulam to Aluva should take the service road from Pulinchodu and drop passengers in front of Seemas. They should then take the underpass, take the right to Pulinchodu Junction and proceed along Karothukuzhi Junction to reach the KSRTC stand. KSRTC buses towards Ernakulam should take the Karothukuzhi Junction, private bus stand and Bank Junction route to hit the bypass.

KSRTC buses from Perumbavoor to Aluva should proceed along Pump Junction to reach the temporary stand in front of the Aluva Mahatma Gandhi Town Hall and return.

Private buses from Perumbavoor should reach the stand via Railway Square and Karothukuzhi. Private buses bound for Perumbavoor should operate along Bank Junction and bypass service road to reach Pulinchodu Junction before proceeding along Karothukuzhi Junction, Hospital Junction, IMA Junction, and Powerhouse Junction.

Traffic will be completely banned between Bank Junction and Mahatma Gandhi Town Hall. Parking will not be allowed on the side of highways and adjacent areas.

All heavy vehicles from Thrissur side should take the MC Road from Angamaly from 10 p.m. on Friday till 10 a.m. on Saturday. Heavy vehicles headed to Thrissur side from Ernakulam should take the Container Terminal Road from Kalamasserry to reach Paravur and then proceed along Manjali Road and Athani Junction.

Parking will be completely banned on both sides of the national highway.