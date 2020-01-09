Traffic curbs due to movement of vessels to refinery

As part of the Bharat Stage Six (BS6) project of BPCL Kochi Refinery, five large vessels (overdimensional consignments) are being transported from the Kochi port to the project site during the night of January 9.
The trucks loaded with the vessels will start around 10 p.m. from the port and pass through Kundannoor, Maradu, Pettah, S.N. Junction, and Irumpanam before reaching Kochi Refinery. During the transit, there will be part traffic restrictions and partial power disruption in the areas for a short period. The vessels are expected to reach the refinery in the early hours of January 10, said a press release here.
The BS6 project is being implemented to improve the quality of petrol and diesel to conform with the new environmental norms by April 1, 2020.
