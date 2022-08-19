Traffic at TVS junction in Kochi goes haywire

Traffic signal post damaged in accident

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 19, 2022 22:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic at the busy TVS Junction on the national highway at Kalamassery has gone haywire after the traffic signal post got damaged a few days ago. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic at the busy TVS Junction at Kalamassery has gone haywire after the traffic signal there was damaged in an accident six days ago.

Traffic jams have increased at the junction, identified as a black spot by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC). A lorry had rammed the signal post, damaging the cable. The vehicle has not yet been identified, though CCTV footage of the accident has been recovered, according to the Traffic (East) police.

A major accident had occurred at the junction on August 14 after a car rammed a two-wheeler. Shyam, a bus conductor, who was riding the two-wheeler was severely injured in the incident. The police have blocked entry to South Kalamassery from the national highway after the traffic signal got damaged. Though a police officer has been deployed to regulate the movement of vehicles, traffic jams continue to occur during peak hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Traffic (East) wing officials said they had contacted a private agency that had supported the installation of the traffic signal at the junction earlier. “As we do not get funds either from the government or the National Highways Authority of India for installation of traffic signal posts, we have to often depend on sponsorship by private groups,” they said. The agency has agreed to rectify the damage and re-install the signal post within three days. The signal was expected to start functioning within a week, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app