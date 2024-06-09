Traffic arrangement that caused chaos in Thrikkakara modified 

To the relief of motorists passing through Kakkanad along the Seaport-Airport Road and larger residential community of the Thrikkakara municipality, a much derided traffic arrangement that left long queues of vehicles and disrupted traffic stands abandoned.

Ever since a fissure developed on one of the two tracks of the Collectorate Signal Junction-Kunnumpuram Junction Link Road following the heavy downpour during the end of last month, traffic through the road was restricted to one-way. But the arrangement facilitating movement of vehicles from Kunnumpuram Junction to the Collectorate Signal Junction was widely derided for causing traffic logjam during the last couple of days.

“Instead, vehicles heading from Thripunithura to Ernakulam should have been allowed free-left at the Collectorate Junction towards Kunnumpuram Junction. Rather, they were made to take a circuitous route by proceeding along the Seaport-Airport Road to take the left at the Olimugal Junction further away from the Collectorate Junction,” said M.S. Anilkumar, chairman, Thrikkakara Development Forum, a collective of various stakeholders. The forum had since taken up the matter with the Traffic East police.

Following this, Sheen Tharayil, Assistant Commissioner, Kochi City Traffic East, inspected the area and found credence in the suggestion of the forum. While the traffic through the Link Road will be restricted to one-way, motorists from Thripunithura will be allowed to take free-left from the Collectorate Signal Junction to Kunnumpuram Junction. Motorists headed to Kakkanad from Ernakulam will have to bypass the Link Road and head to the NGO Quarters from where they should take the right, said Mr. Tharayil.

It was also decided to inspect other areas in Thrikkakara facing traffic problems on Wednesday. It is ideal to reform traffic as per the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre recommendations proposed in connection with the impending construction works for Kochi Metro’s Kakkanad extension, said Mr. Anilkumar.

