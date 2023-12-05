ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional fishermen stage protest demanding better facilities at Kalamukku landing centre

December 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen under the aegis of Kerala Paramparagatha Matsya Thozhilali Samithi, a forum of traditional fishermen, formed a human chain and blockaded the Goshree bridge on Tuesday, demanding that the government take steps to improve facilities at the Kalamukku fish landing centre.

Vypeen MLA K.N. Unnikrishnan, who was passing by the protest venue in car, was stopped by the protesters. The MLA was held up for a while before he was allowed to proceed by the fishermen.

Jackson Pollayil, representing the traditional fishermen, inaugurated the protest and pointed out that the Kalamukku fish landing centre was a haven for thousands of fishermen from Ernakulam and neighbouring Alappuzha and Thrissur districts, especially during the monsoon when sea conditions turned rough.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that business was usually brisk at the harbour and the government spent ₹1.10 crore in 2011 to build the landing centre on a 30-cent plot. However, there was no approach road for the facility and it was lying idle. A detailed plan of development was submitted to the government in 2011. However, the project has not moved forward so far.

The fishermen are now demanding the building of the approach road, dredging of the waters adjacent to the landing centre, and building of other facilities to help the fishermen transact business smoothly and to keep their boats during rough sea conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US