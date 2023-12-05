Traditional fishermen stage protest demanding better facilities at Kalamukku landing centre

December 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Fishermen under the aegis of Kerala Paramparagatha Matsya Thozhilali Samithi, a forum of traditional fishermen, formed a human chain and blockaded the Goshree bridge on Tuesday, demanding that the government take steps to improve facilities at the Kalamukku fish landing centre.

Vypeen MLA K.N. Unnikrishnan, who was passing by the protest venue in car, was stopped by the protesters. The MLA was held up for a while before he was allowed to proceed by the fishermen.

Jackson Pollayil, representing the traditional fishermen, inaugurated the protest and pointed out that the Kalamukku fish landing centre was a haven for thousands of fishermen from Ernakulam and neighbouring Alappuzha and Thrissur districts, especially during the monsoon when sea conditions turned rough.

He pointed out that business was usually brisk at the harbour and the government spent ₹1.10 crore in 2011 to build the landing centre on a 30-cent plot. However, there was no approach road for the facility and it was lying idle. A detailed plan of development was submitted to the government in 2011. However, the project has not moved forward so far.

The fishermen are now demanding the building of the approach road, dredging of the waters adjacent to the landing centre, and building of other facilities to help the fishermen transact business smoothly and to keep their boats during rough sea conditions.