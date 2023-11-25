ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional fishermen seek expansion of Kalamukku fish landing centre 

November 25, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamukku fishing harbour at Vypeen. The fish landing centre has a daily turnover running into several crores of rupees. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Traditional fishermen will blockade the Goshree bridge near the Kalamukku fish landing centre on December 5 in protest against the alleged neglect of one of the busiest fish landing centres in the State.

“It has been over 12 years since the demand to expand the fish landing centre was raised by traditional fishermen,” said Jackson Pollayil of Paramparagatha Matsya Thozhilali Samithi on Saturday. He added that over the last more than 12 years, the authorities have turned a deaf ear to fishermen’s pleas. They make a living out of small, traditional boats.

The fish landing centre has a daily turnover running into several crores. However, the authorities have not paid attention to the need for building a safer centre for small boats.

Fishermen associated with the centre said around 600 boats from Ernakulam and hundreds from Alappuzha found refuge at the landing centre which had served as a safe haven during rough weather conditions when boats could not land at other harbours.

Traditional fishermen have demanded that the harbour be rebuilt and expanded and that proper dredging be done to allow boats to use the harbour without impediments even during rough weather conditions. They also said that the authorities owed them an explanation on the money sanctioned for expansion works at the fish landing centre.

