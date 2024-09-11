GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traditional farmers embrace new technology like never before

Updated - September 11, 2024 10:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Drones on display at Farm Festival 2024 at Kalamassery in Kochi on Wednesday.

Drones on display at Farm Festival 2024 at Kalamassery in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The attitude of traditional has undergone a sea change when it comes to innovations to make agriculture less cumbersome and expensive. Thousands have left farm fields to the ravages of time largely because of the spiralling cost of inputs. However, drones, for one, have been adopted across a spectrum of crops, said Devan Chandrasekharan of Fuselage Innovations.

In fact, drones continue to be a major attraction at the ongoing Farm Festival 2024 in Kalamassery as part of the ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery’ campaign that has seen hundreds of acres of fallow fields being brought under cultivation. Some have referred to it as “birds in the sky,” capable of irrigating and spraying fertilizers in a fraction of the time it takes manually. Drones can irrigate an acre of crops in around 25 minutes.

The integration of robotics and agriculture has led to a bountiful harvest for farmers, who are now more eager than ever to adopt new technologies and scientific methods to boost yields, reduce costs, and economise on fertilizers and pesticides.

K.M. Laiju, a member of Karumalloor panchayat and an enthusiastic farmer keen to encourage more people to take to the fields, said that farmers were increasingly embracing the significant advantages offered by unmanned aerial vehicles. Mr. Chandrasekharan mentioned that around 50 drones are currently in use in Kerala. Fuselage has also found users in States like Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Besides drones, there are also serving robots and hologram fans on show at the fest, which concludes on Friday. The serving robots, which recharge themselves, fetch items upon receiving an order.

The farm festival has also worked to provide substantial information on the proposed Robopark coming up in Thrissur. Kerala’s first robotics park will be developed on a 10-acre plot with the support of the Thrissur district panchayat. The park will have four sections — RoboLand: for public education, Robotics Institute: for robotic courses, Production Centre: by Kochi-based Inker Robotics and Incubator: for 10 emerging firms.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / agricultural research and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.