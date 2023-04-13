Traders wary of accepting UPI-based payments after freezing of accounts

April 13, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - KOCHI

The freezing of bank accounts of eight small-time traders at Muppathadam near Eloor as part of an investigation into a money trail on a complaint registered with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal seems to have engendered a trend discouraging UPI-based payment in the area.

Traders were told by the bank authorities that the accounts were frozen on a direction from the Gujarat Cyber Police. Probably, someone who had benefited from the proceeds of the alleged fraud resulting in the complaint on the portal had made a purchase at the affected stores and made payment using a popular mobile payment app. This could have led to the freezing of accounts as part of tracking the money trail.

“There is apprehension about accepting money through payment apps as was evident from a board, declaring that such payments would not be accepted, displayed in front of an affected shop. The concern is natural since traders cannot vouch for the credentials of their customers and hence do not want to invite trouble. Most of the affected traders are small-time players, and the freezing of accounts has taken a toll on their operations,” said Shefeek Athrapillil, general secretary of the Muppathadam unit of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES).

Rural cyber police officials said they could hardly do anything to get the freeze on the accounts lifted, which could be done only by the police concerned who had ordered it. “It is possible that someone who had fallen for fraudulent online jobs or ‘tasks’ and had received some payment as part of a ploy to suck him to the fraud had used a part of it at these shops. Since the money he was paid by fraudulent players was part of the money that was cheated from other victims through similar ploy, the accounts of unsuspecting traders also get frozen,” said M.B. Latheef, Inspector, Aluva Cyber Police.

The bank concerned had given the affected account holders the contact number and email id of the Gujarat Cyber Police. “One could imagine the plight of these small traders in communicating with Gujarat police officials considering the language barrier,” said A.J. Riyas, district general secretary, KVVES.

Meanwhile, Federal Bank, which held a majority of the accounts concerned, in a statement clarified that as a law-abiding organisation it was duty-bound to comply with directions from the police. “Usually, the State police concerned issue directives not just to freeze the account to which the money was transferred as per the petition but also those accounts to which the money was transferred from the former. The directive to freeze accounts was not restricted to UPI-based transactions but also to payments made via NEFT, RTGS, account transfer, and cheques,” said the statement.

KVVES warned of protest unless the problem was resolved at the earliest.