Traders unsure of replenishing stocks

Fears of a possible community spread of COVID-19 have left a section of traders in a fix as they are not certain if they should replenish shelves in the pandemic situation.

Though customers are enquiring over phone about availability of stocks, several traders feel the number of people venturing out of homes may witness a dip in the coming days.

The owner of a retail outlet of a company selling broiler chicken said he was not in a position to take risk by opting for replenishment of stocks. “I had downed shutters as the situation worsened over the past one week. Sales too had dipped. But I am getting calls from customers enquiring about the availability of the product, especially after the bird flu scare subsided,” he added.

He is one among the many traders who are apprehensive about how the COVID-19 situation will emerge in the next two weeks. “I have come across reports on the likelihood of community spread as well as those ruling it out. In the absence of clarity, I am yet to decide on ordering fresh stocks,” he said.

Fruit vendors too seem reluctant to re-fill stocks. “We are already facing a decline in supplies from wholesale dealers. I am planning to clear the available stock before placing fresh orders. Moreover, the demand for fruits has come down,” said a vendor at Aluva.

Meanwhile, vegetable vendors on Saturday said there had been a minor improvement in the arrival of stocks from Tamil Nadu. Several shops have started displaying price boards as directed by the authorities. But small-time vendors demanded that the authorities ensure availability of adequate stock and that steps be taken to check price rise.