Traders to open shops in Kochi on Monday

March 28, 2022 22:15 IST

The combined union of traders, distributors, and hoteliers have said that all shops and establishments in Ernakulam district will be open for business on Tuesday, despite the day being the second day of the general strike.

Most business establishments remained closed on Monday. Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi district president P.C. Jacob and Kerala Merchant Chamber of Commerce president K.M. Mohammed Sageer said the strike had hit small traders hard, while big establishments remained open.

