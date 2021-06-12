Traders threaten closure of shops on Monday

The Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ Association has said that it will close down all shops and business establishments in the Ernakulam market area on June 14, Monday, demanding, among other things, permission to open all shops within time restrictions and following COVID-19 protocol.

All shops should be allowed to open for business by adhering to the protocol and time frame, said N.H. Shameed an office-bearer of the association, on Saturday. He said the market stall owners had suffered immensely because of the shutdown-like situation in the city.

The stall owners also alleged that the police and sectoral magistrates, appointed to check whether business establishments were following the COVID-19 protocol, interfered ‘unnecessarily’ with into the establishments’ functioning.

Business had suffered immensely because of COVID-19-induced lockdown in the past year. The authorities must ensure that rent payment for the lockdown period was done away with.

The traders also demanded a rehabilitation package.