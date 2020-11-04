Traders stage protest

Kochi

04 November 2020 00:12 IST

Hundreds of trading and business outlets, under the aegis of Kerala Vyparai Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), protested on Tuesday against what they described as ‘government’s persecution of traders.’

T.K. Moosa, Ernakulam zonal secretary of the Samithi, said in a statement that traders and business owners staged protests in different parts of the district. The zonal demonstration was held before the office of the executive engineer, Kerala Water Authority, at Kaloor.

The symbolic protest, in which traders kept their establishments open till afternoon without making any transactions, was organised in compliance with COVID-19 protocol, said a communication from KVVES.

Similar protests were held before the Kochi metro station at Kaloor, KSEB office at Kaloor, Deshabhimani Junction, Pavakkulam and Lissie junctions and SRM Road Junction.

Traders said that if the government did not stop ‘persecuting’ traders, they would be forced to think of fielding their own candidates in the upcoming elections to local bodies.