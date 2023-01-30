Traders seek steps to curb gold smuggling as price spirals

January 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association (AKGSMA) has appealed to the government to ensure stringent punishment for gold smuggling, treat smuggling as treason, and to fully appropriate smuggled property to eradicate smuggling.

The association said bringing down the import duty on the yellow metal to 5% would help reduce smuggling and had immense benefit to the economy even as the price of gold was seen soaring in recent days, said AKGSMA State treasurer S. Abdul Nazar.

He added that the value of no other commodity had appreciated as much as gold over the last 50 years. The price of gold was ₹27.50 a gram in 1973. It has now appreciated over 150 times, he said, pointing out that 24 ct. gold cost ₹27,850 a kg in 1973. It has now appreciated to ₹59 lakh.

Mr. Nazar also attributed the rise in price of gold to inflation, financial uncertainties, and increase in interest rates. The price of gold stood at ₹5,265 a gram in the State on Monday.

It is estimated that 800 to 1,000 tonnes of gold is imported to the country every year. The revenue from duty is around ₹65,000 crore. But if the duty is brought down to 5%, the revenue will dip to ₹21,000 crore, but the overall benefit to the economy would be great, said Mr. Nazar.

He also said that if the import and export of gold was allowed on simpler terms, there could be a freer market, capable of unleashing a vast amount of money, wiping out smuggling and helping release gold in the possession of Indian families.