Traders in Kochi put brakes on overstocking of products by customers

A section of the wholesale dealers of essential items has placed curbs on overstocking of products by customers fearing that supplies may dry up in view of the lockdown announced in the State.

“People had started stocking essential items like rice at least one week before the government announced measures to check the spread of COVID-19. Regular customers who used to take a maximum of five kilos of rice had left with 10 kg and 20 kg bags of rice anticipating a dip in supplies,” said a wholesale dealer in Aluva.

“I had stopped giving rice and other essentials in such large quantities as it would dry up the stocks and deny others a chance to buy essentials. A person who had asked for 20 kg of rice was given only 5 kg today. We cannot permit the overstocking of items done by a few,” he said.

Retailers were under pressure as they were not able to meet the increased demand and wholesale dealers were not meeting the additional demand that emerged over the past one week. Many were also eager to cash in on the spike in demand for essential items.

However, the district administration has warned of stringent action against those hoarding essential items or jacking up prices under the guise of shortage of supplies. It has also assured that regular supply of such items will be ensured through various government outlets.

Supplyco has informed that it has adequate stocks of essential and other items under its various outlets. Customers should abide by safety guidelines issued by the Health Department while visiting outlets. Supplyco outlets will be functioning as per the timings fixed by the government, according to officials.