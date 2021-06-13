Traders in Ernakulam to down shutters on Monday

They demand permission to operate all shops in keeping with COVID-19 protocol

Traders under the aegis of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi will down shutters for the whole day on Monday, demanding, among other things, permission to open and operate all shops and business establishments in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol.

A statement issued by the traders here on Sunday said All Kerala Distributors’ Association, Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ Association, Bakers’ Association, association of optical shops, and association of supermarket owners are some of those who will join the strike. All shops excluding medical outlets would participate in the protest action, added the traders’ statement.

Traders in neighbouring towns of Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor, Aluva and Paravur have expressed solidarity and will join the strike. The traders will hold protest meetings at a thousand spots across Ernakulam district on Monday to highlight their demands. A.J. Riyaz, district general secretary of KVVES, will inaugurate the protest meeting at the district headquarters in Kakkanad at 10 a.m.

The traders are also demanding that online trading activities should be controlled during the lockdown. They called for a legislation to allow traders to avoid the burden of rent payment for the lockdown period. They also want daily checking of containment zones and moratorium on loans.