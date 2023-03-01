ADVERTISEMENT

Traders, hoteliers demand rollback of LPG price hike

March 01, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce has demanded that the “massive” hike in cooking gas price be rolled back.

A statement issued by Chamber general secretary Soloman Cheruvathur said here on Thursday that the hike in LPG and fuel prices had created an intolerable situation. The hike can never be justified, he said and alleged that the government was going out of its way to help oil marketing companies. The hike in commercial LPG price will hit hotel and catering industry landing consumers and workers in the sector in crisis.

If the LPG price hike was not rolled back, the Chamber would be forced to launch an agitation, said Mohammed Sageer, president of the Chamber.

Meanwhile, Kerala Hotel and Restaurants’ Association president P. Jayapal and general secretary K.P. Balakrishna Poduval demanded that the hike in the price of commercial LPG cylinder be withdrawn. Hotels and restaurants are now being forced to bear the additional burden of price hike, the association leaders said, adding that oil marketing companies had hiked prices without any ground.

The association is planning to organise an open protest against LPG price hike at the unit level from Wednesday, the statement said.

