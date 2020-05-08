Kochi

Traders’ forum offers to charter plane

The Penta Menaka Owners’ Welfare Association has expressed willingness to arrange a chartered aircraft to bring people who are stranded in West Asia due to ill health or inadequate money after having lost their jobs.

“We are willing to bear the ticket fare of such people who have registered their names at the Indian High Commission in Dubai,” the association said.

