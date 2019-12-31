Traders demand extension of plastic ban deadline

The key issue with plastic products, including packaging materials and bags, is that they are not recycled properly despite technology for the purpose being widely available, says G. Karthikeyan, president of the Kerala Merchant Chamber here.

Traders, especially those selling plastic bags and other accessories that now figure in the list of banned products, are in a dilemma, he says. He points out that plastic products sellers have decided to shut shop indefinitely from January 1 as it is the only way to stay out of legal trouble, he adds and says that merchants extend their moral support to them. A hotelier in Kochi says that food sellers have been relying heavily on single-use plastic bags but they will have to shift to other alternatives now.

Mr. Karthikeyan says the Union government has provided time till 2022 for the ban.

He wants the State to toe the line and issue an order extending the time for implementing the ban.