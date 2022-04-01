Traders decide to keep shops open in Kochi during hartals

April 01, 2022 20:31 IST

Insurance scheme covering hartal-related damage soon

Prominent merchant associations will open all shops and commercial establishments in the city during hartals. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting convened here on Thursday by Anti-Hartal Movement and initiated by Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), an NGO.

An insurance scheme covering all hartal-related damage and injuries to people will be readied. Business establishments will use hired vehicles in case buses keep away from the road. A series of meetings will be convened in the coming days to follow up on the decisions, while a task force will be readied to handle hartal-related eventualities.

Participants at the meeting, including those representing NGOs, requested the government and political leaders to exempt Kochi from hartals, road blocks, and other agitations, since it is the industrial, business and tourism capital of Kerala. No other metropolitan city in India is affected by such frequent hartals, they said.

Representatives of Say No To Harthal Group, Janapaksham, Rotary, TiE, Kerala Management Association, various chambers of commerce, Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association, Kerala Merchants Association, and builders associations attended the meeting.