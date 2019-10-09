Traders clean up drains at Thripunithura

Drains at Thripunithura are chock-a-block. And, the municipality does not seem to be interested in cleaning them up.

The heavy rain on Saturday flooded several shops, with each trader losing stock worth around ₹4 lakh. Finally, the Merchants’ Union, instead of waiting for the authorities to act, cleaned up the drains on Monday and Tuesday (Mahanavami and Vijayadasmi days). According to Merchants’ Union president Thomas Paul, the rain that flooded the shops caused a loss of over ₹1 crore.

“Though the ward councillor said the municipality would take up the cleaning of drains, the municipal chairperson expressed inability to carry it out,” Mr. Paul said.

According to him, traders had raised the issue of stormwater drain when the road from the Thripunithura bus stand to East Fort gate was slated to be laid with paving tiles. While the PWD and the municipal authorities had promised to rebuild the drains along with the road work, it was not properly done.

Drains were constructed unscientifically and left unclean as the work was not taken up by the municipality. “The drains have not been cleaned for seven years,” said Mr. Paul.

The Union had also taken out a march to the PWD office raising its demands. However, the authorities had refused to address the issue and asked traders to get the work done on their own, said a statement issued by the Union. As the contractor who had taken up the work had left it, the PWD will require another three months to get another contractor, the merchants were told. Meanwhile, municipal vice chairman O.V. Salim told The Hindu that the civic body had informed the PWD that it would clean the drains, but PWD contractors and workers were not available to facilitate the process. “We have raised the issue with the MLA too,” said Mr. Salim.

Saturday’s rain had not only heckled traders but residents too. Residents alleged that the drains had not been cleaned for years.